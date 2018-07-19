An altercation at a grocery shop near Willesden Green station led to partial road closures as emergency services responded.

A person received a cut during the commotion in a shop in Walm Lane, close to the station and was treated on the scene by paramedics.

Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance service were called to the scene, to reports of a case of actual bodily harm, although no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Temporary cordons were placed in the road while paramedics treated the injured person

The incident occurred during rush hour, at 6.25pm, on Walm Lane, which has a shopping arcade, several bus routes and the Willesden Green Tube station.

Photos from the scene show temporary cordons on the road, while paramedics give treatment at a bus stop outside the station.

Police were called to reports of an assault and started an actual bodily harm investigation

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said: "We were called to an altercation at a shop in Walm Lane at 6.25pm. Nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

"Police are investigating an allegation of assault, although no arrests have been made yet."