Emergency services were called to West Drayton station following concerns over the wellbeing of a woman.

Met Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to outside of the railway station, on Station Approach, at around 6.20pm on Tuesday (March 7).

The emergency services had been contacted by members of the public, who were worried about the safety of a woman.

Scotland Yard would not elaborate on what these concerns were.

However, a spokesman said the woman was “taken to a place of safety”, and added that officers left the scene at 6.50pm.

Train services were not affected by the incident.

