Pinner's most famous son, Sir Elton John, is to quit touring after 50 years in the music industry.

The Rocketman singer, who grew up in Pinner Hill Road, has announced his retirement after one last world tour on Wednesday (January 24).

The 70-year-old, born Reginald Dwight, has suffered from ill health in recent years and nearly died from a rare bacterial infection he contracted during a tour of South Africa last year, reported The Mirror .

The five-time Grammy winner tweeted "A wrinkle in time. Past meets present... You'll finally see where the future lies..." and made the announcement on his website at 5.30pm UK time.

The music icon holds the record for the highest selling single in the UK, with Candle In The Wind, selling 4.9 million singles following his legendary performance in tribute to Princess Diana after her death in 1997.

The septuagenarian has also managed seven UK number ones and spent 133 weeks in the top 10 charts.

Elton John's current residency at The Colliosseum in Las Vegas is rumoured to pay him $350,000 a night but he came from more humble beginnings.

Elton's three-bedroom semi-detached childhood home in Pinner, not far from his beloved Watford FC, went on sale in 2015 for £525,000.

Then owner Mr Purcell reportedly lived in the house for more than 40 years.

He said that as children he and his brothers would often see Sir Elton fixing up cars.

Speaking abut the house, Mr Purcell added: “We used to make around £2,000 a year from the house because film crews from around the world, including the USA, Germany and Scandinavia, would pay to film where Sir Elton grew up.

“His old room was mine for a while until my big brother claimed it as his."

