A woman who attempted to sell elephant ivory ornaments from her home in Notting Hill has been fined.

Police units specialising in wildlife found more than 100 items belonging to Janet Winstanley at her home in Acklam Road.

The 60-year-old admitted offences at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday (January 22) relating to the illegal export of ivory. She was fined £1,000 on the same day.

A warrant was executed at her home address on November 2 2016 by officers from the Met’s Wildlife Crime Unit and the local Kensington and Chelsea wildlife crime officer .

They found and seized more than 100 items, mainly ornaments, believed to have been made of elephant ivory .

The search took place after a researcher from the wildlife crime unit found a trader, identified as Winstanley, offering ivory for sale online via eBay.

She was interviewed under caution and was charged with fraudulent evasion of duty/prohibition/restriction relating to the re-export of items derived from species listed on Annex A contrary to Article 8 of Council Regulation (namely elephant ivory).

The ivory for sale was described as carved 'bovine bone' but closer inspection revealed 'schreger lines' which are unique to elephant ivory.

This led police to suspect that many of the items offered were made from elephant ivory rather than 'bovine bone' as described.

Detective Constable Sarah Bailey said the trade in antique ivory within the EU was currently legal, however any re-export of ivory outside the EU requires a re-export permit, issued by the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

DC Bailey added: "Any trade outside of the legal framework is a serious cause for concern since it may contribute to driving the demand for ivory in the Far East, which in turn may add to the decline of elephant populations in those source countries."

The investigation was also supported by The Forensic Analysis Fund which offers financial support to police and customs officers seeking to carry out forensic analysis during a wildlife crime investigation

The magistrates also ordered Winstanley to pay a victim surcharge of £100 and Crown Prosecution Service costs of £85.

