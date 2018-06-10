Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two elderly women were burgled in the middle of the night half-a-mile from where a 90-year-old suffered a horrific attack by an intruder in her home days earlier.

A 99-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman woke up when a burglar broke into their home in North Way, Queensbury.

Metropolitan Police said the man had broken into their home at around 4am on Saturday (June 9) and first went to the 99-year-old's bedroom before moving on to the 88-year-old's.

The man was searching through her belongings when she demanded that he leave their home, however he refused.

The 88-year-old woman then forced the man out of her room herself, after which the burglar fled from the Brent home, police said.

Neither of the women were injured in the burglary but he had made off with a number of items of jewellery.

Metropolitan Police officers from Brent CID were at the scene on Saturday and continue to investigate but no arrests have been made.

Around half a mile away, 90-year-old Iris Warner was brutally attacked in her home in Brampton Road, Kingsbury .

Iris was found slipping in and out of consciousness and with horrific injuries and large bruises.

Detectives are unclear when the attack happened, but know she was beaten up between midday on Saturday (June 2) and Monday morning (June 4), when she was discovered.

Graphic pictures released by Iris's son Jeffrey Warner and his sister Lesley Tranter show Iris has been left with bruising on her face and all over her body.

After she was discovered, she was rushed to hospital in a life-threatening condition but she has since improved and is now recovering, although she still requires intensive treatment.

Jeremy released a statement regarding the attack on his mother, which read: "We are shocked and appalled at the violence used against our mother Iris, better known as Anne to her friends and family - a defenceless 90-year-old-woman. It has left us feeling stunned and sickened.

"We appeal for anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation to come forward. The person responsible must be brought to justice."

Although unable to give a description of her attacker, Iris has told officers she remembers waking up to a man standing over her bed and was then struck multiple times in the face with an object.

The bedroom had been left in a messy manner indicating the man had conducted a hurried search for items but at this time it has not been established if anything was stolen.

Speaking after the attack on Iris, Detective Inspector Saj Hussain, from Brent CID, said: "This was a horrific attack carried out on a very vulnerable elderly woman in her own home, and must have been absolutely terrifying for Iris.

"She has various medical complications on top of the injuries sustained in the assault that are likely to keep her in hospital for a very long time.

"Her family are desperate for any information from the public that could help us catch this man.

"We would like the public to think back to last weekend into Monday, June 4 about what they might have seen in the Brampton Road area.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in that location between midday on Saturday and midday on Monday, or did you see Iris herself at any point during this time in the area?

"It is important not to dismiss any information you might have as unimportant - it could prove vital to our investigation.

"Please contact us as soon as possible if you know anything about this appalling crime or the person who may have committed it. Any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

"Finally, I'd like to remind the public that crimes of this nature are incredibly rare, so we do not want the public to be alarmed.

"It always pays to be vigilant about anyone acting suspiciously that you see and to ensure that your home is as secure as you can make it.

"There is comprehensive advice on the Met Police website with a checklist and tips on what steps to take to help protect your home."

Anyone with information can contact Brent CID on 07747 476161. Alternatively call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 3347/4June. You can also call Crimestoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, on 0800 555 111.