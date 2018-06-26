Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 89-year-old pedestrian needs her leg amputated after a bus collided with her in The Strand on Tuesday morning (June 26).

Emergency services were called to the crash just before midday, after an elderly woman was struck by a 139 bus in the Strand, between the junction with Savoy Street and Lancaster Place.

She was rushed to hospital by London Ambulance Service from the scene and was found to have seriously injuries to one of her legs which, according to doctors, will need amputating.

She was on her way to meet a friend for lunch when the collision happened and left her with life-changing injuries.

The bus stopped at the scene and the driver assisted officers with their enquiries.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Roads and Transport Policing Command, DC Alex Price, urged the public to come forward with any information, he said: "The 139 bus had come from Waterloo and its destination was Golders Green. We would urgently like to hear from anyone on the bus, or who was on the street at the time and who witnessed the collision. Perhaps you were on a bike, or driving past, and have dashcam footage? Please contact us if so."

"The lady was up until now very active and independent, and now she is facing losing her leg. She does not have any close family available."

Anyone with information can call the RTPC on 0208 543 5157 or police via 101 quoting reference CAD3256.