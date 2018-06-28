The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly woman is fighting for her life six days after she was involved in a car crash in Hillingdon.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 90s, was rushed to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" following a two-car in Copse Wood Way, Northwood, at 7.45pm on Friday (June 22).

According to Metropolitan Police, she remains in hospital with critical injuries on Thursday (June 28).

A Met spokeswoman: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 7.45pm on Friday June 22 to reports of a collision involving two cars on Copse Wood Way, in Hillingdon."



She added: "Officers attended along with colleagues from London’s Air Ambulance.

"One of the drivers, a woman in her 90s, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The injured woman's next-of-kin are aware.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.There have been no arrests in connection with the incident and police continue to make enquiries into what happened.