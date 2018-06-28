An elderly woman is fighting for her life six days after she was involved in a car crash in Hillingdon.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 90s, was rushed to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" following a two-car in Copse Wood Way, Northwood, at 7.45pm on Friday (June 22).

According to Metropolitan Police, she remains in hospital with critical injuries on Thursday (June 28).

A Met spokeswoman: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 7.45pm on Friday June 22 to reports of a collision involving two cars on Copse Wood Way, in Hillingdon."

Read More

What's happening in west London?


She added: "Officers attended along with colleagues from London’s Air Ambulance.

A woman in her 90s is fighting for her life in hospital following a crash in Copse Wood Way, Hillingdon


"One of the drivers, a woman in her 90s, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The injured woman's next-of-kin are aware.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident and police continue to make enquiries into what happened.