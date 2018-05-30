The video will start in 8 Cancel

An 86-year-old woman has died at the scene after a crash involving a lorry in Southall High Street.

Metropolitan Police and paramedics were called to Uxbridge Road, near Southall Town Hall, at around 2.30pm on Wednesday (May 30) to reports of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian.

An ambulance crew and an air ambulance attended the scene and found an elderly woman with serious injuries. She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry stopped at the scene and has been helping police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, a Met Police spokesman said.

Southall High Street, between Oakwood Avenue, Southall Park and Lady Margaret Road, south Road, has been closed in both directions by police while they investigate the fatal crash.

The crash occurred near the junction with Avenue Road, opposite Southall's fire station.

The elderly woman's next of kin have been informed, although she has not yet been formally identified by police.

Police officers and Transport for London (TfL) have advised motorists in the area to avoid Southall town centre as the road closures were likely to remain in place for "a number of hours, due to the severity of the collision".

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit on 0208 246 9820. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .