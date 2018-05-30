The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly woman was threatened at knifepoint in Wembley as her home was raided by burglars who stole gold jewellery and £1,000 cash.

The 87-year-old victim had a knife held to her throat by one of the two thugs who threatened to "hurt her if she didn't stay quiet", according to Metropolitan Police.

The two thieves made off from the Brent address with cash and gold jewellery including a necklace, a ring and some bangles.

Images of the stolen jewellery have been released by police who urge anyone who has been offered the items for sale, or knows where they are, to contact them.

Officers attended a reported burglary at the North Circular Road address at 6.26pm on Wednesday (May 23).

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

According to police the alleged thieves entered the victim's home through her back garden.

The police want to speak to two men in connection with the incident.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

One is described as black, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. At the time of the burglary he is believed to have been wearing navy blue trousers, a navy shirt and a cap. He is the male who allegedly threatened the elderly victim with a knife.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

The second man is described as white, of slim build, with a slight moustache. He was wearing a maroon-coloured shirt. He is believed to have been in his late teens.