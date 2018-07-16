The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly pedestrian is fighting for her life in hospital after being involved in a serious crash with a motorbike near the Palace of Westminster on Friday (July 13).

Police received reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Abingdon Street, near the Cromwell Green entrance to the Palace of Westminster, at around 7.30pm.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, near Parliament Square, and rushed the 81-year-old woman to a central London hospital. She remains in a critical but stable condition.

There have been no arrests and an investigation into the crash continues.

After the crash, detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to help with their investigation.

People who saw the moments leading up to the crash are being urged to contact police.

Appealing for information, a police spokesman said: “A number of protests had taken place in the area and a lot of people would still have been present.”

Witnesses can contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157.