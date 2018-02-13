The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An elderly man was struck on the head, pushed to the ground and robbed of his pension money in a horrifying attack in Westminster .

The terrifying incident happened in Jerome Crescent, Marylebone , on November 22 last year and left the 90-year-old victim "shaken".

The pensioner was leaving a residential address to go and see a friend in the morning when he was approached by a man and woman from behind.

They hit him around the back of his head and pushed him to the floor before taking his wallet, which contained cash and bank cards.

Police were called to reports of an assault at 7.10am in Jerome Crescent on November 22, 2017.

Detectives in Westminster are now appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the attack to come forward.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Officers have issued CCTV stills along with a description of two people they wish to speak to identify in connection with the incident.

The first person is described as a black male, aged in his 30s, of a muscular build and around 6ft 1in tall.

He was wearing a light coloured hooded top, black trousers and white trainers.

The second person is a red-haired female described as white, aged in her early 30s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of a thin build.

She was wearing a yellow coat and carrying a large black bag. Police believe she might be local to the area.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Detective Sergeant Jonathan Bradshaw, from Westminster CID, said: "The victim was attacked and robbed of his pension money as he was heading to see a friend.

"Luckily he sustained no injuries but was left shaken up by the attack."

DS Bradshaw added: "This was a cowardly attack on a vulnerable man, who was unable to fight back and defend himself.

"We're very keen to find the perpetrators and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact police."

Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster CID on 020 7321 7589 or 101, report any information online , or call Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .