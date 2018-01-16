Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vulnerable elderly man has died after robbers allegedly attacked him - breaking his spine in three places - all just to steal a watch.

Ahmet Dobran, 82, passed away in hospital in the early hours of Monday (January 15).

He was allegedly attacked and robbed by three men in Sussex Road, Newham, at about 6.55pm on Sunday August 27 last year.

As a result of the attack, Mr Dobran sustained three fractures to his vertebrae after one of the three men allegedly grabbed him by the neck while the others reigned blows to his back and arms.

They then forced him to the ground, where they removed his gold bracelet and Longine wristwatch, according to Metropolitan Police.

The attack aggravated other conditions, such as Parkinson's, and a cancer the victim was receiving treatment for.

The family of the victim, who lived in East Ham for the majority of his life, has been informed of his death and a post-mortem examination is yet to take place.

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace, of Newham CID, said: "Mr Dobran was hospitalised following the attack in August and had been in an induced coma for several weeks until he was recently introduced to a nursing home.

"Sadly Mr Dobran's health deteriorated soon after and he was taken to hospital and passed away.

"His family are utterly devastated and, whilst we are unable to ascertain at this time that he died as a result of the attack, we do know that at the very least it may have aggravated other existing conditions.

"We await the results of the post-mortem to determine this."

Police had previously released CCTV images of three men they wanted to trace in connection with this attack.

One man, aged 33, was arrested and charged on December 12 2017 with robbery - but two men are yet to be identified.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command have been informed but at this time the investigation remains with officers in Newham.

DI Wallace added: "Whilst one of the men has now been identified and charged we are still keen to trace two other men who are still outstanding.

"Someone knows who these men are and I would urge them to come forward to stop them from using the same level of violence on another vulnerable person."

Anyone who recognises the men pictured is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111. You can also tweet information to police @MetCC.

