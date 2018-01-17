The video will start in 8 Cancel

A missing 81-year-old who is deaf and has dementia has been found “safe and well”, police said.

William Battman, who has medical conditions requiring medication, was reported missing from Goldbeaters Grove , Edgware, at around 2am on Sunday (January 14).

On Monday (January 15), a Met Police spokesman confirmed Mr Battman has been found.

He said: “William Battman, reported missing from Barnet on Sunday, has been found safe and well.”

Appealing for information on Sunday (January 14), police officers said they were growing increasingly concerned for Mr Battman's welfare and said he is deaf and has dementia so may appear confused.

People on Twitter welcomed the news that the 81-year-old has been found.

“Brilliant news, another job well done,” said Steve Skeats.

Anne Marie added: “Brilliant! Hope all the rest who are reported missing are found.”

