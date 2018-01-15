The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly woman with dementia and diabetes has been missing from her Brent home since Monday morning (January 15).

86-year-old Christina Nascimento speaks little English and was last seen at 8.30am on Monday.

She was due to attend church in Peter Avenue.

She is described as 5ft 4in tall with a black/grey wig and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jacket and brown trousers.

Officers describe Christina as "high risk" and are increasingly concerned for her safety.

Anyone who may have seen her is urged to call police on 101.

