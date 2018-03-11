The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A partially sighted and deaf pensioner who was reported missing from her home in Harrow on Friday (March 9) has been found “safe and well” in central London.

On Saturday (March 10), police officers said they were “extremely concerned” for Eileen Playforth , 95, who was reported missing from her home at around 10.30am.

The elderly woman had been speaking to family members on the phone and had given “no cause for concern,” a spokesman for Met Police said.

However, a tracking device worn so her family can keep tabs on her welfare showed the 95-year-old, who is partially sighted and deaf, had visited locations unfamiliar to her.

After searching locations shown on her tracker, such as Kingsbury, Grosvenor Road and Buckingham Palace Road, police confirmed they found Eileen on Sunday (March 11).

A police spokesman said on Twitter: “Update on the 95-year-old missing woman, she has been found safe and well in central London.

“Many thanks for all your retweets and concern.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .