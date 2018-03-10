The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are “extremely concerned” for a partially sighted and deaf pensioner who disappeared from her home in Harrow on Friday morning (March 9).

Eileen Playforth, 95, who police say is partially sighted and deaf, has been missing since around 10.30am on Friday from her home in Courtenay Avenue.

The elderly woman had been speaking to family on the telephone and had given “no cause for concern,” a spokesman for Metropolitan Police said.

However, a tracking device she wears so family members can monitor her welfare has since shown that the 95-year-old has been to locations she is not familiar with.

These locations include Kingsbury , Grosvenor Road and Buckingham Palace Road.

Eileen has an Oyster card and Transport for London records shows her last use of it as having travelled on a 183 bus towards Pinner at 11.35am on Friday (March 9).

Her last known location on the tracker was Vauxhall Bridge Road at 5.08pm, after which time the battery on the tracker ran out. It is possible she could now be anywhere in London.

Appealing for information on the pensioner's whereabouts, a police spokesman said: “Eileen is around 5ft and of slim build with shoulder-length grey hair.

“She may be wearing a maroon-coloured dress, a black coat and a beige cardigan.

“She is partially sighted and deaf and her family and officers are extremely concerned for her welfare.”

Anyone who sees Eileen is asked to call police on 101 or contact Harrow police on 07769162964.

