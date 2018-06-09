Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hounslow has a lot more to it than Heathrow but according to Tripadvisor the airport is home to some of the borough's best places to eat.

On the TripAdvisor website diners can rate and review restaurants and say whether their food was good, excellent, very good, average, poor or terrible.

To help you find the perfect Hounslow meal, we've plucked the top eight according to TripAdvisor reviewers and laid them out for you here.

From vegetarian burgers to haute cuisine, do you think these eight restaurants are the true crème de la crème of Hounslow's culinary scene?

8. Old School Vegetarian Restaurant

This Hanworth restaurant is a big hit with veggies in Hounslow. It serves tasty wraps and its famous Supreme Bean Burger as well as a selection of mocktails. Reviewers raved about the restaurant's concept, one wrote "Old School Veg is a fantastic idea" and another "This restaurant is simply wonderful."

But recently it's had some less enthusiastic reviews, one wrote: "There was a very loud noise when they use the blender in the so called bar area and felt like the wall and table was vibrating... really weird. Me and my work colleague were very disappointed," and another: "The most popular dish is the supreme bean burger, whenever I call to make an order for collection they never have the supreme bean patty in stock. There has been 10 occasions (yes I've counted) where they haven't had stock of that one burger."

7. Strada

The Italian chain's Hounslow restaurant got a place in TripAdvisor's top list. It serves popular pasta dishes and classic pizzas but you'll have hit Heathrow Airport if you're going to eat here. That's right, this Strada is located inside Heathrow's Terminal 3, so unless you're willing to commit and buy a flight for the sake of dining here, you might want to hold on until your next holiday. One reviewer wrote: "Foodies.. If traveling through Heathrow terminal 3.. This is a must visit must eat place. Serving some delicious Italian food this is a foodies paradise."

Where: Terminal 3 Airside, Heathrow Airport, Hounslow TW6 1QG

6. Cafe Restaurante Moniz

Cafe Restaurante Moniz is an authentic Portuguese restaurant in Cranford. Reviewers were "blown away" by its buzzing atmosphere and generous staff as well as a menu "that won't break the bank." "Excellent" bacalao and sea bass are served alongside Portuguese wine.

One reviewer wrote: "Great welcome, fantastic food, lovely wine and good service in this lovely authentic Portuguese restaurant. Would love to have this restaurant in our locality. Try it out - you won't be disappointed."

Where: 778 Bath Road, Cranford, Hounslow TW5 9TY

Book a table: 020 8759 0001

5. Vivre

The upmarket Sofitel hotel by Heathrow's Terminal 5 is home to Hounslow's fifth best restaurant, according to Tripadvisor. It serves European cuisine and popular dishes among reviewers include everything from its pizzas to its breakfast buffet. But some diners warned others to be wary of high prices.

Where: Sofitel London Heathrow, Hounslow TW6 2GD

Book a table: 020 8757 7777

4. Indian Relish

While this family-run Great West Road Indian remains firmly in TripAdvisor's top five, it's recently received mixed reviews. Its lamb rogan josh and chicken tikka massala were among dishes described as "excellent" by some but others found the dining experience "disappointing." One regular visitor wrote about a recent visit: "The whole experience made me feel uncomfortable, such a shame as the food has always been lovely here."

Where: 208 Great West Road, Hounslow TW5 9AW

Book a table.

3. Takaa tak

This award-winning Indian restaurant is named after a Hindi slang word meaning "excellent or perfect." TripAdvisor reviewers love its Chicken 65 and First Class mutton curry.

It's highly-rated for its service and praised for being "good value for money".

One reviewer wrote: "Last minute booking. Great range of Indian and wider Asian dishes. Prompt service. Very tasty food. Thank you for a wonderful experience! I would definitely return."

Where : 274 Bath Road, TW4 7DF

Book a table

2. La Belle Epoque

Another of Sofitel Heathrow's culinary offerings apparently serves some of the tastiest food in the borough. La Belle Epoque is a French restaurant whose haute cuisine is off the chain, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Its most written about dishes include halibut, foie gras and even frogs' legs. One reviewer wrote "You do not typically find a gem like this when you are waiting for your next flight." But fans of big portions should beware as plates at this diner seem to err on the smaller side. One reviewer wrote: "Only down side is for those that would prefer bigger portion sizes. The food is beautifully presented and tasty but a number would probably feel the need for a top up from the minibar back in the room before going to bed."

Where: Sofitel London Heathrow, TW6 2GD

Book a table.

1. Hei Hing Cafe & Noodle Bar

The best grub in Hounslow is served at this Isleworth noodle bar, according to TripAdvisor. Hei Hing Cafe and Noodle Bar is a vegetarian-friendly, Chinese restaurant and has got rave reviews for its "first class food and service." Must-eat dishes, according to reviewers include "delicious" dim sum and "to die for" tempura.

One reviewer wrote: "We had an amazing meal - totally tasty and incredible value. The food was authentic and mouthwatering - only complaint was that we couldn’t finish!! But got to take out what we didn’t!! Laksa was huge, Kathi was delicious, dumplings to die for, tempura crispy and chicken satay was superb."

Where: 14 South Street, Isleworth, TW7 7BG

Book a table.