The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A foreign criminal with mental health problems who was involved in a violent clash which left a man dead at a Hounslow station 14 years ago will be deported.

Egyptian national Sherif El Gazzaz, who lived in Heston, served a three-and-a-half year sentence for violent disorder following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2005.

In August 2004, Sayed Amjad Abbas, 18, was knifed to death at Hounslow West station after stumbling onto a gang's "territory". Another youth was convicted of his murder.

But since 31-year-old El Gazzaz was released from prison he has repeatedly been in trouble with the police, a court heard.

This has included damaging property during a riot at Harmondsworth detention centre and being caught with a firearm and ammunition at his home in 2012.

Since he was first put behind bars, El Gazzaz has fought the government against his deportation.

Most recently, at the Court of Appeal this month, he attempted to overturn a 2015 tribunal decision which upheld a deportation order against him.

El Gazzaz claimed that if deported he would find it harder to manage his mental health problems, described as a "schizoaffective disorder", as well as being deprived of support from family and friends.

He also cited that it would be difficult to integrate into Egyptian society.

However, his appeal was rejected by Lord Justice Sales who said El Gazzaz had grown up in Egypt and frequently returned for visits, and so understands the country.

While he would face "significant problems" integrating in Egypt, they would not be "very significant problems", the judge continued.

Appropriate medication to treat his mental illness would be available in Egypt, he added.

The judge, sitting with Lord Justice Lewison, dismissed El Gazzaz's appeal against the tribunal decision upholding the deportation order.

He said there was a "strong public interest in deportation of a foreign criminal".

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .