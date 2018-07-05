Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extra police patrols are taking place near Hanwell Clock Tower as part of an effort to deal with incidents of anti-social behaviour involving drugs, alcohol and rough sleepers in the area.

Ealing Council says it is working closely with the Metropolitan Police on the situation, with it known that incidents have been shared on social media.

The council says it is collaborating with police and other partners, including rough sleeping outreach services, drug and alcohol intervention teams and housing services to "give those in need the support and stability they need".

The police have increased patrols in the last few weeks in the area so the council says residents will notice a higher number of visible officers in the area.

There have so far been two prosecutions from recent incidents.

The council is also asking residents to report incidents in the right way rather than sharing them on social media so they can be dealt with properly.

If someone is in immediate danger or you witness a crime you should call 999 . Call 101 if you witness anti-social behaviour and for non-emergencies.

You should call 020 7161 9175 for the Elthorne safer network team, contact street link on 0300 500 0914 for someone who is homeless and needs assistance and contact Ealing Council to report fly-tipping.

You can also attend a ward forum meeting where the safer communities team and local councillors will be in attendance.

Ealing Central Library relocation criticised with fears book stock will be cut by over 70%

Councillor Camadoo, cabinet member for community safety and inclusion said: "Just to underline how important reporting is – it will provide the basis for the police and the council being able to take effective longer term action against those driving anti-social behaviour.

"Thank you for you support in helping to address anti-social behaviour in the area."

For more information go to www.ealing.gov.uk