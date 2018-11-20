Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pictures from the scene of a quadruple stabbing show forensic officers inspecting a car with its windows smashed in on an Edmonton road.

Four young men, all in their 20s, were stabbed just before 6pm on Sunday (November 18) in Fraser Road, less than 24 hours after three in a parked car were shot at in a nearby road.

Police believe the two incidents are linked and there are more officers on patrol in the area as a result.

A crime scene is still in place in Fraser Road and pictures show a forensic team looking into a black Golf with its windows in pieces and a Vauxhall Zafira.

No arrests have been made.

(Image: SWNS)

What happened at the scene of the stabbing?

Police have gathered that a group of up to ten males attacked four people in a car on Sunday and left them with stab wounds.

Two of the men have since been released from hospital while another has minor injuries and a fourth is still in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

This attack, like the shooting the night before, was seemingly targeted at specific individuals, police believe.

(Image: SWNS)

What happened in the shooting?

Three were taken to hospital after a shotgun was fired at a parked car in Gordon Road on Saturday (November 17) at 6pm – almost exactly 24 hours before the stabbing.

One of the victims that night is just a 16-year-old boy and the other two men are 22.

The victim’s vehicle, a mini cab, was not moving at the time of the incident. Police think a second vehicle pulled alongside the mini-cab and at least two men got out and approached the victims.

None of the injuries are life-threatening but one of the 22-year-olds has potentially life-changing injuries.

One witness said blood was ‘pouring out’ of one of the victim’s eye.

(Image: SWNS)

What do police say?

Police believe the two incidents are linked and officers have been given power to stop and search people without suspicion

DCI John Hughes from Trident Area and Crime Command said: "These two separate incidents in Edmonton over the last two days are being treated as linked.

“We are taking both incidents very seriously. Violence like this has no place in our streets and my team are busy working through CCTV footage, knocking on doors, speaking to locals to build a clearer picture of what took place.

“A section 60 remains in place and officers will be carrying out stop and searches.

What is a Section 60 order? Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 allows a police officer to stop and search a person without suspicion. Section 60 stops can take place in an area which has been authorised by a senior police officer on the basis of their "reasonable belief that violence has or is about to occur". Figures show that in the first four months of this year, 48 borough-wide Section 60 orders have been issued by police, compared with 18 in the whole of 2017 and just three in 2016.

"Specialist officers from the Met's Violent Crime Taskforce will be supporting the increased policing activity in Edmonton.

“The local community can expect to see more police on the streets. Officers will be on hand to listen to their concerns.

"Although none of these stabbings or the shooting resulted in death, they could easily have done. Two men continue to receive treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

“Their conditions are however stable.

"I completely understand the concern and alarm they have caused to those living in the Edmonton area and Enfield as a whole.

“Neighbourhood patrols have also been stepped up in the area and my team are ready to take calls from those with information."

(Image: SWNS)

Anyone with information that may assist police should call Trident on 020 8201 2713 or 101 quoting CAD 5644/NOV18.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously

You can also tweet police via @MetCC