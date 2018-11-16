Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been in hospital for the past two weeks after he was shot in Burnt Oak in the middle of the afternoon.

Police found a man in his 30s with serious injuries in Back Street on Friday, November 2 at 3.55pm.

He was taken to hospital and he has been there since then in a stable condition.

Two men have been charged in connection with the investigation but police have today (Friday, November 16) launched a public appeal for people to come forward with more information on the crime.

DC Leigh Dooley, from the Met's Trident and Area Crime Command, said: "This shooting happened in broad daylight when the area was full of people and we are keen to talk to as many witnesses as possible.

"In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who saw a black Audi A3 with registration MF15 OCY in convoy with a white Ford Fiesta with registration WM18 MLN around the time of the incident."

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.

This was the first in a shocking series of shootings in and around west London in November – here are four other fresh cases police are looking into.

Isleworth – November 14

Armed police were called to Isleworth after a shooting on Wednesday, November 14.

We were told that the London Ambulance Service called the Metropolitan Police to the scene in Holme Court at around 9.08pm.

Speaking on Thursday, November 15, a police spokesman said: "Officers attended with specialist firearms colleagues.

"A male was discovered in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

"He was taken to a west London hospital where he is described as being in a stable condition.

"At this stage there have been no arrests."

Ealing – November 13

The Isleworth shooting came just a day after another in west London.

Thankfully, though, no one was injured when a gun went off in Ealing.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Almond Avenue, not far from South Ealing Tube station, at 3.45am on Tuesday, November 13 to reports of a firearm being dischaged.

Officers rushed to the location and found two bullet casings. No one was found to be injured.

Leaflets were handed out in the aftermath as police tried to find out what happened.

Harlesden – November 12

Armed police were called on Monday, November 12, after another shooting.

Police said the injuries caused were “non life-threatening” on Tuesday morning.

Firearms officers were sent out at 7.52pm to reports of a shooting in Church Road in Harlesden and a crime scene was put in place while officers investigated what exactly happened.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing,” a spokesman for the Met said the next day.

Hayes shooting scare - November 11

On Sunday, November 11, there were further fears about shots being fired in west London.

Police were called to Broadway Parade, on Coldharbour Lane in Hayes, at 5.25pm following reports of a gun going off.

Officers rushed to the location and recovered pellets.

No one was found to be injured on this occasion.