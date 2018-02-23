The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital with head injury after a collision with a car in Edgware Road on Friday morning (February 23).

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it was called the crash in Westminster at 8.28am.

An LAS spokesman said: "We were called at 8.28am to Edgware Road to reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car.



“We sent an incident response officer and an ambulance crew.





“We treated a child at the scene for a head injury and took them to hospital.”

Metropolitan Police confirmed the boy's injuries are non life-threatening and non life-changing.

A Met Police spokesman said: "LAS called us to a road traffic accident Edgware Road at 8.31am.

"A 10-year-old boy who had been in a collision with a car was treated by LAS at the scene and taken to hospital."

(Image: TfL)

The 10-year-old boy was said to have been with his parents.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

Edgware Road was blocked at the junction with Broadley Street and there was queuing traffic back to Sussex Gardens while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Bus routes 6, 16, 98, 332 and 414 were diverted northbound in Edgware Road following the collision but resumed their normal service at around 10am.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .