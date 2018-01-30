Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a new education hub in White City, which will include a new school, housing and community facilities, have been submitted to the council.

The EdCity plans were handed over to Hammersmith and Fulham Council following two rounds of public consultation in 2016 and 2017.

If given the go-ahead by the local authority, work on the project could begin this summer.

The EdCity development manager said it would bring "lots of benefits to the local community over the coming years”.

If approved, the EdCity would include:

A new school, expanded nursery and a revamped adult education centre

A new school, expanded nursery and a revamped adult education centre New affordable and private housing

New affordable and private housing The first OnSide Youth Zone in west London

The first OnSide Youth Zone in west London New offices

A new public square

The plans set out to redevelop the site currently occupied by Ark Swift Primary Academy, Harmony Neighbourhood Nursery and the Adult Community Learning Centre to create a new school, expanded nursery and a revamped adult education centre.

It would also include the first OnSide Youth Zone in west London, offering a huge range of affordable activities for young people, as well as 132 new homes, of which half will be affordable homes.

Proposals also include a public square and new 12,000 sq m office space, with education charity Ark, which has a network of schools in Hammersmith and Fulham including Ark Swift Primary Academy, planning to relocate from its current headquarters from central London.

The planning application has been welcomed by the Ark Swift. Principal Jason Marantz said: “Submitting the planning application for EdCity brings us another step closer to opening our new, state-of-the-art facilities for Ark Swift. We are very excited about all of the opportunities that this will offer for our pupils.”

(Image: Sheppard Robson)

Harmony Neighbourhood Nursery would expand its capacity from 45 to 75 children under the plans, enabling it to offer early years education to more local children.

Manager Jana Hassan said: “We are delighted that plans for EdCity are moving forward, which will give us the chance to offer our Ofsted-Outstanding care and early years education more widely than ever before.”

A new Youth Zone, delivered by young people’s charity OnSide, is also included in the proposals, which would offer a huge variety of affordable and inspiring sports, arts, music, mentoring and employability programmes to people from eight to 19 (and up to 25 for those with additional needs) every day of the week.

(Image: UGC TMS)

The Youth Zone would include indoor sports facilities and a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) that would be used during school hours by the new Ark Swift Primary Academy.

Project Director Jamie Masraff said: “Our proposed Youth Zone at EdCity would be the first in west London, providing activities and support for young people across the borough.

"We are very excited about this next step for the plans and look forward to working with local groups to benefit young people in the community.”

If the planning application is approved, construction could begin in summer 2018 with the new Ark Swift Primary Academy and OnSide Youth Zone opening in 2020, the new Harmony Neighbourhood Nursery opening in 2021 and all construction work complete by 2022.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.