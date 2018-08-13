The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flying is undeniably glamorous but some lucky people get to do it for a living.

Easyjet is one of Britain's biggest airlines and it's offering you the chance to fly on board with a jet setting opportunity.

Despite already operating 860 flights a day to 40 countries, Easyjet is looking to expand its workforce and you don't even need experience to be a part of it all.

That means you could travel the world, flying to exotic destinations from Gatwick Airport, where the airline has a base for new staff.

You need no in-cabin experience, although it probably helps to not have a fear of flying!

Easyjet will provide successful candidates with full training if you get through the first round, followed by an assessment day in September.

You might soon be flying to exotic destinations, but it is a pretty demanding job.

Easyjet told possible candidates: “Becoming a new cabin crew member might involve a drastic lifestyle change, which brings with it some challenges as well as considerable benefits.

“Cabin crew often work long unsociable hours, including on weekends, and especially during the busy summer months.”

Key responsibilities:

Welcome our customers on board and ensure their journey is safe, easy, fun and on-time

Deliver services on each flight, including on-board food service and shopping

Keep the cabin clean and tidy throughout the flight

Help passengers with any difficulties or issues

Support team members to ensure a speedy turn-around so that flights depart as scheduled

Work as part of a team to achieve our sales targets

Make sure all company policies and procedures are followed on every flight

Attend our training and development programme, which will help you grow as an employee and ensure we continue to deliver outstanding customer service

Benefits:

A competitive salary with additional payments per flight Free training

Unlimited staff and standby travel across the easyJet network

Development opportunities and the chance for promotions within 12 months of joining

10% commission of on-board sales, divided amongst the operating crew members

Crew catering provided on every flight

Discounts throughout the travel industry and local offers at base

easyJet Plus membership – speedy boarder, pre-book seats

Annual leave & roster preferencing

Requirements of the Role:

Aged 18 or over

Height 5’2” (157.5 cm) to 6’3” (190cm) without shoes, with weight in proportion to height

Fit and able to pass a medical assessment

Fluent in English, both spoken and written (if applying for one of our non-UK bases, you’ll also be fluent in the language of that particular country)

Able to swim 25m without any assistance, and tread water for at least a minute

Able to live and work in the UK without restriction

Must hold a European passport that allows you to travel freely to all our destinations without restriction

Live within 90 minutes of your chosen base and be prepared to make this journey every day, at any time of the day

Confident in a customer-facing role, with previous experience of working with customers

Have no visible tattoos or body piercing that can’t be covered discreetly

Have a good standard of education and a verifiable five-year activity history

Before you send off that potentially life-changing application, you should know that to get aircrew ID you have to be able to supply Easyjet with a full, valid Criminal Record Check (CRC) and be able to give five-years of history so that they can check your references.

If this is sounds right up your galley, fill in an online application form here .

And if this role is not quite for you, you can use our job search to find yourself a whole new occupation, including jobs at Heathrow Airport .