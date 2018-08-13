Flying is undeniably glamorous but some lucky people get to do it for a living.
Easyjet is one of Britain's biggest airlines and it's offering you the chance to fly on board with a jet setting opportunity.
Despite already operating 860 flights a day to 40 countries, Easyjet is looking to expand its workforce and you don't even need experience to be a part of it all.
That means you could travel the world, flying to exotic destinations from Gatwick Airport, where the airline has a base for new staff.
You need no in-cabin experience, although it probably helps to not have a fear of flying!
Easyjet will provide successful candidates with full training if you get through the first round, followed by an assessment day in September.
You might soon be flying to exotic destinations, but it is a pretty demanding job.
Easyjet told possible candidates: “Becoming a new cabin crew member might involve a drastic lifestyle change, which brings with it some challenges as well as considerable benefits.
“Cabin crew often work long unsociable hours, including on weekends, and especially during the busy summer months.”
Key responsibilities:
- Welcome our customers on board and ensure their journey is safe, easy, fun and on-time
- Deliver services on each flight, including on-board food service and shopping
- Keep the cabin clean and tidy throughout the flight
- Help passengers with any difficulties or issues
- Support team members to ensure a speedy turn-around so that flights depart as scheduled
- Work as part of a team to achieve our sales targets
- Make sure all company policies and procedures are followed on every flight
- Attend our training and development programme, which will help you grow as an employee and ensure we continue to deliver outstanding customer service
Benefits:
- A competitive salary with additional payments per flight Free training
- Unlimited staff and standby travel across the easyJet network
- Development opportunities and the chance for promotions within 12 months of joining
- 10% commission of on-board sales, divided amongst the operating crew members
- Crew catering provided on every flight
- Discounts throughout the travel industry and local offers at base
- easyJet Plus membership – speedy boarder, pre-book seats
- Annual leave & roster preferencing
Requirements of the Role:
- Aged 18 or over
- Height 5’2” (157.5 cm) to 6’3” (190cm) without shoes, with weight in proportion to height
- Fit and able to pass a medical assessment
- Fluent in English, both spoken and written (if applying for one of our non-UK bases, you’ll also be fluent in the language of that particular country)
- Able to swim 25m without any assistance, and tread water for at least a minute
- Able to live and work in the UK without restriction
- Must hold a European passport that allows you to travel freely to all our destinations without restriction
- Live within 90 minutes of your chosen base and be prepared to make this journey every day, at any time of the day
- Confident in a customer-facing role, with previous experience of working with customers
- Have no visible tattoos or body piercing that can’t be covered discreetly
- Have a good standard of education and a verifiable five-year activity history
Before you send off that potentially life-changing application, you should know that to get aircrew ID you have to be able to supply Easyjet with a full, valid Criminal Record Check (CRC) and be able to give five-years of history so that they can check your references.
If this is sounds right up your galley, fill in an online application form here .
And if this role is not quite for you, you can use our job search to find yourself a whole new occupation, including jobs at Heathrow Airport .