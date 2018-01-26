The video will start in 8 Cancel

An elderly couple from East Sheen have died following a two-car collision.

The couple were travelling in the rear passenger seat of a Honda on the A339 in Lasham, Hampshire, when it collided with a Hyundai on Saturday (January 20) at 1.40pm.

Heidi Eyre, 77, was in the rear passenger seat and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics after the crash.

Her husband Patrick Eyre, 80, was sat next to her and was rushed to Southampton General Hospital but died from his injuries soon after arriving, Hampshire police said.

The elderly couple, who lived in Coval Gardens, were travelling with Robert Beresford, a 90-year-old of Trinity Hill, Alton, who was taken to the hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday (January 21).

The driver of the Honda, an 87-year-old woman from Alton, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The occupants of the Hyundai, three young men aged 25, 23 and 17 from Portsmouth, all suffered with minor injuries.

Police in Hampshire are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are asking anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting 44180025774.

