Heartfelt tributes have poured in to a young woman with a "contagious smile" who died on New Year's Day at East Acton Underground station.

Emergency services had responded to reports of a person hit by a train at the station at around 8.30am on Monday morning (January 1).

The woman who died has been named locally as 22-year-old Charnelle Williams, from Ealing.

Those who knew "popular" Charnelle, nicknamed Weez, described how she had an "infectious" smile.

One friend, Cas, told getwestlondon : "She touched so many people's hearts, she was such a kind, caring person.

"Her smile was contagious, she would liven up any setting. She was loved by so many and her memory will always live on.

"Her soul was too beautiful for this ugly place."

'She was adored by everyone'

Jane Wheatley, who lived in Southall , knew Charnelle since she was a child, and described the shock of finding out about her death.

She said: "It's absolutely tragic the way it happened. As soon as I heard literally my eyes just filled up.

"I still can't believe believe it, knowing that I saw her only last week. I loved her to pieces.

"My children and her grew up together, I only saw Charnelle last week for the first time in a long time.

"She was only 22, she was always have bubbly. Her smile was very infectious and she was adored by everyone, very popular.

"My son, Clark, always played with her when they were younger.

"My daughter also spoke to Charnelle quite a lot, she found her very easy to talk to and opened up to her a lot."

A JustGiving Page set up since Charnelle's death, to help with funeral costs, has raised hundreds of pounds in less than 24 hours.

Lee Fail, who set up the page to raise £2,000, wrote: "I have set up this page to help the family of Charnelle.

"Charnelle was killed on New Year's Day.

"Charnelle was such a good friend to all of us and would always be there for any of us.

"She was loved by all.

"I just want us to be able to help her family at this very sad time."

The incident has been referred to a coroner but an inquest has not yet been opened.

