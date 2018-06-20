The video will start in 8 Cancel

There was a large police presence and road closures set up in Earlsfield after a suspected unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered.

Met Police officers were called to Weybourne Street, in Earlsfield, at about 1pm on June 20, after a suspected World War Two ordnance – a shell that has failed to explode once landed - was found.

Police say cordons and road closures were in place while they dealt with the decades-old object.

Roehampton Police said that Old York Road was also closed to vehicles and pedestrians, with Transport for London (TfL) adding that bus routes were diverted also.

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said: “We were called at approximately 1.03pm to reports of a suspected World War Two ordnance in Weybourne Street.

“All cordons and road closures have now been lifted. The incident has been stood down and the ordnance has been removed.”