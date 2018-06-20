There was a large police presence and road closures set up in Earlsfield after a suspected unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered.

Met Police officers were called to Weybourne Street, in Earlsfield, at about 1pm on June 20, after a suspected World War Two ordnance – a shell that has failed to explode once landed - was found.

Police say cordons and road closures were in place while they dealt with the decades-old object.

Read More

Police appeals you can help with

Roehampton Police said that Old York Road was also closed to vehicles and pedestrians, with Transport for London (TfL) adding that bus routes were diverted also.

A spokeswoman for the Met Police said: “We were called at approximately 1.03pm to reports of a suspected World War Two ordnance in Weybourne Street.

“All cordons and road closures have now been lifted. The incident has been stood down and the ordnance has been removed.”