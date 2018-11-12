Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Save Earls Court protesters have made a renewed call for London Mayor Sadiq Khan to intervene to block plans for a luxury property development in West London.

They staged a 'guerilla' protest at the site in the week the property giant Capco which owns it, announced it could sell much of its interest in the 77-acre site to a firm controlled by a Hong Kong billionaire's family.

The campaigners projected a sound and light show on Friday night (November 9), aimed at highlighting the loss of the "iconic" former Exhibition Centre.

They demanded Mr Khan intervene to see the master plan ditched and revised to include "the world’s greenest venue" and "homes for all". They also want action on air quality in the wider Earls Court area.

"We want a future here that can be enjoyed by the Earls Court and wider community regardless of income,"campaigner Bella Hardwick said.

The activists have long been demanding that the estates are protected, affordable housing built on the land, and an environmentally-friendly venue built to replace the Exhibition Centre.

There has been speculation for months though that a sale was on the cards as Capco revealed it was considering getting rid of Earls Court after significant drops in value, and splitting it from its valuable Covent Garden properties.

(Image: All Rights Reserved Anabela Hardwick)

The project, which is split into groups of parcels across the boroughs of Kensington & Chelsea and Hammersmith & Fulham, has been the victim of a cooling luxury property market and consistent opposition to its proposals from the community and local politicians.

(Image: All Rights Reserved Anabela Hardwick)

Last year, Capco confirmed it was revising the Earls Court plan after Hammersmith & Fulham Council (H&F) pressed it to provide more affordable homes on the site.

Its leader Cllr Stephen Cowan claimed that Capco agreed to release the West Kensington and Gibbs Green housing estates back to the council this March.

He has publicly offered to release letters backing his claim if Capco would give him permission.

The BBC-funded Local Democracy Reporting Service requested copies using the Freedom of Information Act. The council confirmed the letters' existence but was unable to release them saying it would constitute a breach of confidence as Capco had not consented to their disclosure.

Labour councillor, Cllr Cowan has since declared the council is investigating the circumstances around the 2012 sale of the estates under the previous Conservative administration.

(Image: Capco)

The estates' residents had been fighting to save their homes from being knocked down too. Capco has offered them homes in the new development.

On November 5, Capco confirmed it was courting a number of proposals, including a conditional one from CK Asset Holdings Ltd for all its Earls Court holdings, excluding the Lillie Square portion.

Capco said it was "in discussions" with CK and would consider it against others options including a demerger.



"At this stage there is no certainty that a transaction will proceed and any transaction would be expected to be subject to closing conditions. Further announcements will be made in due course as appropriate," its statement said.