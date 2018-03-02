Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Mayor of London is in talks over the possible purchase of the iconic Empress State Building (ESB) from the Earls Court developers.

The news was confirmed in a short statement by Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) , which said it was an option being considered.

The development has been welcomed by people living in Gibbs Green and West Kensington estates, which are threatened by demolition as part of the Earls Court Masterplan.

Diana Belshaw, chairman for the Gibbs Green and Dieppe Close RA, says it is further indication that the developer's plans are in turmoil, and gives hope that their homes may yet be saved.

Capco had purchased the iconic West Kensington building in Marchbank Road with the intention of turning it into apartments as part of its Earls Court development.

ESB is currently leased to the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) on behalf of the Met Police Service in a deal which ends in June 2019.

Confirming ESB discussions with MOPAC are ongoing, a Capco spokesman said: “Options under consideration include a lease extension and the acquisition by MOPAC of the freehold interest in the building.

“At this stage there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed.”

The Met Police added: “We can confirm the Mayor's Office for Policing And Crime are engaged in preliminary discussions over the operational requirements at Empress State Building.”

Linda Wade, Earls Court councillor in Kensington and Chelsea borough, said the move indicated a change of approach from Sadiq Khan, who had initially called for a review of the development when running for London mayor , only to later tell Cllr Wade that developments has progressed too far for intervention.

Describing ESB as “the jewel in Capco's crown”, Cllr Wade said: “This was an important building to the masterplan.

“They were going to convert it into 500 flats with a restaurant on top. It was a significant placemaking feature.

“If Capco is selling it to the Mayor the question is does this mean the Mayor is stepping up his interest? It appears he's taking direct action.

“He appears to be entering into an area he has previously said he would not engage in.”

RA chairman Ms Belshaw said: “This gives us more hope. If they are that determined to go ahead with the development with wouldn't be going ahead with these talks.

“It shows that they've bitten off more than they can chew. They've put residents through nine years of sheer hell, it's been horrendous, so this is really good news.”

In 2016, residents from the estates put together an alternative People's Plan to demonstrate new homes and improvements can be achieved without demolition.

The consented masterplan for the Earls Court opportunity area provides for 7,500 new homes, will create 10,000 jobs and deliver more than £450 million of community benefits.

Last month Labour-run Hammersmith and Fulham Council called the masterplan “undeliverable” and called for the threatened estates to be returned to the council.

And in a Kensington and Chelsea Full Council meeting in January, deputy leader Kim Taylor-Smith said: “I want to make it very clear that I do not believe the continuation of this development under the current terms is right.”

Council leader Elizabeth Campbell later said: “Although we are keen to explore options for more social housing as part of the Earls Court Masterplan, the development has our full support to go ahead and planning permission stands.

“As pointed out at our full council meeting in January, we have a strong commitment for more social and affordable housing in our borough and we would welcome the opportunity for all major developments to include an element of this.”

The Earls Court Exhibition Centre was demolished as part of the masterplan in 2015.

ESB was built between 1958 and 1961 on the site of the former Empress Hall and ice rink as a commercial building.

It was briefly the tallest commercial building in London until Millbank Tower was built in 1962.

