A teenager from Ealing has been arrested after a group of boys were seen fighting on a platform at London Bridge Underground station.

The British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the station at 7am on Tuesday, August 21 after a fight broke out between a group of boys on a Jubilee Line platform, after passengers had disembarked a train.

This fight then continued onto a Northern Line platform.

A passenger sustained minor injuries as a result of the fight, the BTP have said.

It was revealed today (September 10) that a boy aged 15, from Ealing, and a boy aged 13, from Bedford, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

The BTP are appealing for anyone who saw the fight take place to get in touch.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, giving the reference 99 of 21 August.