A major regeneration project in Southall which will include hundreds of new homes has taken a step forward after Ealing Council selected the developer for the site.

A brand new residential-led housing scheme coming to Old Southall is set to deliver 474 new homes and 5,000 square metres of commercial space as well as public parking.

The five-acre site, called The Green, comprises a council-owned car park, light industrial units and other non-residential properties. It is classed as an "underused" site.

A spokesman for Ealing Council said that, out of the 474 new homes, 50% will be "affordable".

On Tuesday (July 31), it was announced Peabody had been selected by the local authority as the developer to deliver The Green. It will seek planning permission in 2019 after a public consultation.

The scheme is expected to start in 2021, the council says.

The regeneration project arose from the council's objective to make better use of its land, as most of the site is currently taken up by a council-owned surface level car park.

By building on top of the car park, the council hopes to deliver new "affordable" homes, jobs, community space and high-quality public space.

Speaking on Tuesday, Councillor Julian Bell, leader of Ealing Council, said the council is committed to delivering "2,500 genuinely affordable new homes in Ealing by 2022".

He added: "We were delighted with the level of interest in The Green and the high quality of the bids we received reflects the confidence developers have in the future regeneration of Southall.

"We are excited that two bidders both proposed to deliver 50% affordable housing and are excited to work with Peabody to progress delivery of the scheme."

Brendan Sarsfield, chief executive of Peabody, added: "The Green is Peabody’s first major land partnership with Ealing Council and we are committed to further projects in the borough.

"Our new development programme constitutes £1 billion of investment in new housing and we have ambitious plans to start over 10,000 new homes by 2021.

"Through an extensive selection process, we have demonstrated the skills, experience and financial strength to bring forward this exciting opportunity in the heart of Southall.

"This scheme will be a major catalyst for the regeneration of the area, by reconnecting the site to the town centre and creating a new hub.

"We are proud to have been chosen as the council’s development partner for the project, and look forward to working together to provide top-quality, genuinely affordable homes, jobs and business opportunities in the borough."