Ealing residents have been urged to "call 999 immediately" if they see a 24-year-old man who is being sought by police in Southall.

Mohammed Shakeel, 24, is wanted by police in relation to an alleged breach of an antisocial behaviour order.

A spokesman for Southall police said the order was breached in Featherstone Road on March 23.

Members of the public have been urged to call emergency services immediately if they see him so "he can be apprehended".

Police said: "Mohammed Shakeel is wanted by police in relation to a breach of an antisocial behaviour order.

"He frequents Old Southall but he may be somewhere else in the borough.

"If seen please call 999 immediately so he can be apprehended."