Potterheads, it's time to get your diadems out as an Ealing pub is hosting a Harry Potter quiz evening that will test your knowledge of hexes and hippogriffs to the max.

The Drapers Arms on Ealing High Street is hosting a special Potter-themed quiz on Thursday, September 6 starting at 7.30pm.

It's a good idea to book in advance as you can be sure that there won't be a free seat in the house with everyone clambering to prove that they are top of the class.

A team from GetWestLondon will be in attendance so make sure you're there so you can say you beat us easily.

This quiz isn't for the faint-hearted, and won't full of questions like "What's Harry's surname?"

No, you'll need to be properly prepared so you can quickly name all four enchantments Hermione uses to protect the famous trio while on the run in the Deathly Hallows.

So wands at the ready, it's time to head to the pub for a few potions with the lads and an evening of quizzing.

For more information, the link to the Facebook event is here .