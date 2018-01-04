The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A private hire driver lost his licence and was ordered to pay a huge sum of money after plying for hire illegally.

Khalid Mahmood, 39, of Portland Road, Southall, Ealing , was fined £500 at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 3).

He was also told to pay £3406.66 in costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

Mahmood was caught by two "mystery shopper" employees working for Guildford Borough Council (GBC) on November 19, 2015.

Ian Mcdonald and Lorna McDonald were carrying out test purchases of private hire cars in Guildford town centre when they attempted to flag down Mahmood's private hire vehicle without a booking.

Mr McDonald told Guildford said: "We were attempting to hire private hire vehicles without a prior booking.

"It was about 1.20am. We were walking along North Street in Guildford, and we could see it [there] was a private hire vehicle.

"So I tried to flag it down, it drove past us, turned around and then came back to us.

"Then the vehicle stopped. We asked him to take us to the Travelodge.

"He basically said 'yes'. There was a fare of £9.10 paid in cash."

The court was told by Mr McDonald that there had been no discussion to make a booking.

Peter Muir, a licensing officer for GBC also gave evidence. He said: "A private hire vehicle has to be booked through an office."

Mr Muir told the court that Mahmood had no Hackney Carriage licence with GBC or any other authority, to his knowledge.

Mahmood's licence was revoked in September, 2016 after an appeal at Guildford Magistrates' Court.

A portion of Mahmood's court cost payments will go towards travel costs for Mr and Miss McDonald who had to travel from Scotland for the appeal hearing and trial.

He now has 28 days from January 3 to pay the costs and fine.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.