Residents living in a nursing home in Ealing had to be evacuated from their rooms on Monday (July 9) after a fire broke out overnight.

At around 11.32pm, four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to Kenilworth Nursing Home, in Ealing , where a fire had broken out in a male resident's ground floor room.

Staff in Kenilworth Road called London Fire Brigade (LFB) about the smoke alarm sounding because of the fire, which was contained to one room.

A man suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service . Three women were also checked over as a precaution.

Speaking to getwestlondon , a spokesman for LFB said: “[The fire] was contained to one bedroom but staff evacuated some residents. They were evacuated before the Brigade arrived.”

A staff member at Kenilworth Nursing Home said the small fire broke out in a man's room but was “quickly under control”, with help from a member of staff working during the night.

A male resident at the home, which cares for people with dementia and mental health conditions, has been taken to hospital as a precaution and is having a checkup.

The staff member added: “All residents are fine and the nursing home is running as normal.”

Firefighters were called at 11.32pm and the fire was under control by 12.36am. Fire crews from Ealing, Acton , Chiswick and Southall were at the scene.

The fire is now being investigated by the Brigade and Metropolitan Police .