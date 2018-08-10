Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A “selfish” fly-tipper from Ealing has been fined thousands of pounds after dumping a number of beds and mattresses in two countryside spots in Buckinghamshire.

Sebastian Pana, 44, of Castle Road, Northolt , pleaded guilty to two offences of illegal dumping at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on July 25 after being prosecuted by South Bucks District Council.

The court was told that on the evening of April 6 this year, a member of the public spotted an Isuzu tipper truck in Bellswood Lane, Iver, loaded with several mattresses.

Having suspicions about the truck, the witness took pictures of it. The next day, he then saw several mattresses and beds dumped in Billet Lane, just around the corner from where he saw the truck.

(Image: SBCC)

After he reported the two incidents to Buckinghamshire County Council, the case was investigated and officers found the mattresses dumped in Billet Lane were similar to several dumped in Black Park Road.

The driver was traced through the witness's photos and Pana was then interviewed under caution, where he admitted dumping both the beds and the mattresses in Iver.

Magistrates' fined Pana £1,920 and he was also ordered to pay £925 towards legal costs, as well as a victim surcharge of £170 and costs of £150 to South Bucks District Council for clear up costs.

Speaking after the sentencing, South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan said: “A diligent and conscientious member of the public simply wasn't prepared to tolerate this selfish act of depositing waste in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

“With their help, we were able to successfully trace and prosecute the offender.”