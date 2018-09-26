Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Ealing man who pressed and rubbed himself up against a woman on the Night Tube has been banned from using the London Underground network for certain hours each day.

Qayyum Majeed, 59, appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday (September 24) where he was given a 12-month community order, a five year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and placed on the sex offencers register for five years.



During the early hours of Sunday, February 5, a woman in her 20s got on an eastbound Central Line Tube at Oxford Circus station. At Tottenham Court Road, Majeed joined the same carriage as the victim, standing unusually close to her.



As the train travelled eastbound, the victim became aware that Majeed, from Hurley Road in Ealing, was pressing and rubbing his groin against her leg.

After a short while, Majeed became spooked and left the train.

The victim reported the matter to police and officers from the British Transport Police's (BTP) Sexual Offences Unit were then able to identify Majeed on CCTV.

His image was then circulated to plain clothed police officers who patrol the London Underground network.



On May 14, plain clothed officers on patrol on the Tube network identified Majeed and arrested him.

As part of his SHPO, Majeed is prohibited from travelling on the London Underground network between 11pm and 6am.

A jury found him guilty after being shown CCTV of his suspicious behaviour on board the Tube that night.

Detective Constable Gareth Jones from BTP said: “Unwanted sexual contact on the rail network will never be tolerated and I am grateful to the victim for reporting this assault to us. Her account was essential in identifying Majeed and bringing him before the courts.



“Our plain clothed officers are experts at identifying known offenders who use the rail network to sexually assault passengers.

"I am pleased that on this occasion they were able to identify Majeed, potentially stopping him from committing further offences.”