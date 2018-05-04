The video will start in 8 Cancel

Labour has cruised to victory in Ealing after yesterday's local elections to retain their domination of the borough.

The party increased its number of seats from 53 to 57, the Conservatives lost ground seeing its numbers fall from 12 to eight and the Liberal Democrats were even stevens, remaining on four seats.

Before the polls, Conservative leader Greg Stafford said he felt his party would make gains because Labour had concentrated on national issues such as bashing the Tories over Brexit and austerity.

But Labour leader Julian Bell had insisted his party was doing everything possible to deliver good services in what he called a "graph of doom" scenario of government financial cuts.

The Liberal Democrat leader Jon Ball said before the polls he felt his party could replace the Tories as the main opposition party on the council, but it was not to be.

As it turned out. the result was never in doubt and matches the general trend across London of a slight swing towards Labour.