Police have released a CCTV image of two men suspected of robbing a group of four 14-year-old boys.

The suspects threatened the youngsters with knives outside a Starbucks on Oak Road in Ealing .

The Metropolitan Police were called at 5.50pm on Thursday, October 4.

When officers attended they found the victims, four 14-year-old boys, talking to an older woman who was known to them.

The victims told officers that they had exited the shopping centre at Oak Road towards Starbucks when two men approached them.

The first suspect approached the four victims and showed them a knife in his jacket and demanded that they hand over their phones.

The second suspect imitated that he also had a knife in his trouser waistband.

Three of the victims handed over their phones before the suspects ran towards Windsor Road after being challenged by a male member of the public.

This member of the public left before officers could get his details.

None of the victims suffered any injuries.

Suspect one is described as a tall, black male, believed to be aged around 20 and had a goatee.

He was described as around 6 foot tall and was wearing a camouflage jacket and black loose fitting jeans.

Suspect two is described as a light skinned black male, possibly of North African origin, and appeared younger in age than suspect one.

He was described as tall, had a moustache and was wearing grey tracksuit trousers.

Detective Constable Oliver Mallett, who is investigating the robbery, said: “This was a horrible attack on four young boys that has left them understandably shaken.

“I would like to hear from anyone who recognises the suspects from the image we have released, or anyone who was in the area and may have been a witness to the robbery.

"In particular I want to speak to the male who chased off the suspects but didn’t leave his details.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 and quote CAD 6153/4Oct or tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

