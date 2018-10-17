Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who was last seen leaving Ealing Hospital wrapped in a blanket is missing and thought to be in a confused state.

Metropolitan Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a Polish man who has been missing since Monday (October 15).

Jacek Grochowaecki of Hounslow was reported missing to police at around 2pm that day, but has since been seen on CCTV at the BP Petrol Pump at Henleys Roundabout in Hounslow at around 3am on Tuesday (October 16).

Just a few hours later, he was seen taken to Ealing Hospital after appearing to be in a confused state. Witnesses told police they saw the 49-year-old leaving the hospital at 6.30am wrapped in a hospital blanket.

Jacek, who is from Hounslow, is still thought to be in a confused state and may be in the Southall Broadway area.

He has been describes as a white, Polish man who is around 5ft10in tall and speaks little English.

A spokesman for Metropolitan Police said that Jacek's family and friends as well as police officers dealing with the case are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Jacek or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact officers in the West Area Command Unit on 101 and quote CAD 3527/15Oct.