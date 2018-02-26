The video will start in 8 Cancel

Organisers behind the award-winning Ealing Half Marathon have announced that Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research UK will be returning as the event's official charities this year.

The charities are back by popular demand after being warmly received at last year's half marathon and it is hoped this year many more runners will sign up to raise money for two of the UK's top charities.

Alzheimer’s Society is the only UK charity investing in research into dementia care, cause, cure and prevention and all fundraising efforts will help fund the charity's work.

Suzy Edington, events fundraising manager at Alzheimer’s Society, said money raised by the annual event is vital for the charity.

She said: “The Ealing Half Marathon has been supporting Alzheimer’s Society since 2014.

“The donations we have received have been vital in providing information, advice and support for people with dementia, their families and carers.

“We are thrilled to be back on board for 2018 as this is a fantastic event with incredible community support and a great atmosphere.”

Cancer Research UK is the world's leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research and works on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Samuel Nowell, sports team executive at Cancer Research UK, added: “It's an honour to be an official charity once more for the Ealing Half Marathon.

“Our lifesaving work is funded entirely by the generosity of our supporters, so every pound raised by runners at the Ealing Half will help us move that little bit closer to beating cancer.”

The 2018 Ealing Half Marathon, taking place on September 30, will be the seventh race and is set to be “the biggest and best yet”, according to organisers.

The single-lap course follows a closed-road route around the streets of west London, taking in parts of Central Ealing, Montpelier, Pitshanger, West Ealing, Hanwell and St Stephens.

The race starts and finishes in Ealing’s Lammas Park, where the race village is located.

Speaking after the announcement on Thursday (February 22), race director Sandra Courtney said: “We are delighted to welcome back Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Research UK as official charities.

“It was a very easy decision as they received huge support last year and are close to many people’s hearts.

She continued: “We hope that many runners who have already signed up will request a fundraising pack and use the race as an opportunity to raise money for these fantastic charities.

“We are looking forward to giving an extra big cheer for all charity runners at the 2018 event and helping to make a real difference to others.”

