Flames have been pictured climbing up a block of flats in Ealing as it is engulfed by smoke.

First reports of the large fire emerged in Craven Road emerged at around 4pm on Sunday (August 5).

Pictures and footage from the scene show clouds of smoke smothering the building's rooftop and bellowing across the area.

It is believed that the fire started in a rooftop garden, stated London Fire Bridgade.

One passer-by described smelling burning while she walked in west Ealing while another described "smoke bellowing".

A local resident witnessed people fleeing the burning block of flats while according to another the police have advised people in the area to shut all windows.

(Image: Steph Bennett)

Up to 60 firefighters from eight stations were called to the block of flats after receiving 39 separate calls.

Crew managed to control the blaze by 5.20pm however firefighters remain at the scene to dampen down the aftermath.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police have also been contacted for more information.

We will bring you all the latest on this developing story as we get it on our live blog below.