Flames have been pictured climbing up a block of flats in Ealing as it is engulfed by smoke.
First reports of the large fire emerged in Craven Road emerged at around 4pm on Sunday (August 5).
Pictures and footage from the scene show clouds of smoke smothering the building's rooftop and bellowing across the area.
It is believed that the fire started in a rooftop garden, stated London Fire Bridgade.
One passer-by described smelling burning while she walked in west Ealing while another described "smoke bellowing".
A local resident witnessed people fleeing the burning block of flats while according to another the police have advised people in the area to shut all windows.
Up to 60 firefighters from eight stations were called to the block of flats after receiving 39 separate calls.
Crew managed to control the blaze by 5.20pm however firefighters remain at the scene to dampen down the aftermath.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Metropolitan Police have also been contacted for more information.
Key Events
Eyewitness describes first account
Sarah Hodges lives directly opposite the burning building and witnessed confused residents flee the block of flats.
She told getwestlondon:
I started hearing shouts of ‘get out get out your building’s on fire’ looked out of the front of the property and didn’t see anything, then came to the back and saw the flames on the top of the roof terrace.
I called to my housemate but he had already left and was running around shouting and talking to the residents.
He was one of the first I think to call 999. I also called, but the woman said it had already need reported.
We watched as the smoke got darker and then turned to black, clumps of ash fell from the roof.
Confused residents came out as their neighbours banged on doors and yelled for them to get out - I joined in shouting.
The police arrived circling the perimeter looking for any more residents.
Then the fire engine pulled into the car park and the fire fighters connect their hoses to the outside fire hose unit.
Blaze "under control"
London Fire Brigade has confirmed that the blaze which engulfed part of a block of flats is now under control.
Fortunately there are no reports of any injuries however crew will remain at the scene to dampen the aftermath down.
Picture shows flames ripping into the side of the building
Where is the exact location of the fire?
60 firefighters tackle flat fire
A London Fire Brigade spokesman has confirmed that the fire took place on a roof garden attached to a block of flats.
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have been called to a fire at a block of flats in Craven Road in Ealing.
Half of the roof garden on the seventh floor is alight.
The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 39 calls to the fire.
The Brigade was called at 1547. Fire crews from Acton, Southall, Chiswick, Heston, Wembley and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Fierce flames caught on camera
This video taken by a passer-by shows flames emerging from the building’s roof.
London Fire Brigade remain at the scene after receiving almost 40 calls about the incident.
Photos from the scene
Pictures taken at the scene show smoke pouring into the sky.
What we know so far
A fire has engulfed the roof of a building in Craven Road, Ealing.
Reports of a fire first emerged shortly before 4pm and smoke can be seen bellowing across the area.
London Fire Brigade firefighters remain at the scene.