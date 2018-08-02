Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman from Ealing who was seriously injured when she was knocked off her bike by a lorry last year has swam more than 150 miles to raise money for the paramedics who saved her.

Nicky Defries was cycling towards her home in Acton on July 12 last year, when she was knocked off her bike by a 42-tonne lorry in Scrubs Lane, which ran over her right leg and left foot.

The Acton resident was treated on the pavement by a medic from London's Air Ambulance and then transferred to hospital, where she spent the next four-and-a-half weeks.

Nicky was left reliant on crutches and unable to do many forms of exercise after the crash, but after being given the all-clear for swimming, she vowed to raise funds for London's Air Ambulance.

Speaking before embarking on the mammoth task, Nicky said she wanted to give something back to the charity which helped her in her hour of need.

"I am still on crutches, I can't run or hike," she said. "However, I am and always have been a swimmer and the day my doctors told me I could swim again was a celebratory day for me.

"I have never done anything like this before, but I want to give back to this amazing service that was there when I needed it."

London's Air Ambulance is a charity providing pre-hospital care at the time of critical, life-threatening situations, such as serious traffic collisions.

It serves ten million people who live, work and commute within the M25 .

Nicky swam three times a week, up to 200 lengths at a time, to swim more than 150 miles at Everyone Active leisure centre in Acton.

Her efforts meant she raised £5,238 for London's Air Ambulance.

The keen swimmer managed to complete the challenge despite being in “constant pain” until February this year, after undergoing seven separate operations in less than a year.

“I have been overwhelmed by people's continuing generosity,” Nicky said after completing 150 miles.

“I am thrilled to be able to give back to such a worthwhile charity that do incredible work every day.”

Michael Thomas, manager at Everyone Active Acton, added: “It has been fantastic to be part of this incredible journey and a joy to see Nicky go from strength to strength.

“Members like Nicky are what help make our centre the vibrant community it is, and we congratulate her on reaching her goal.”

If you'd like to donate, visit Nicky's London Air Ambulance fundraising page .