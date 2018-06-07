Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing Council is organising a series of roadshows across the borough this summer to give residents the opportunity to have a say on what its spending priorities for the future should be, as funding diminishes.

The council will have £143 million less government funding by 2021 than in 2010 - a 64% reduction.

At the same time, the borough’s population is ageing and costs are increasing.

The council says local adult social care and children’s services are under more pressure than ever before, but it wants to carry on improving the way it provides services.

Council leader Julian Bell said: “We want to transform the way that we work and be as efficient as possible. This means working in a smarter, more digital way, with a focus on preventing problems.

“It also means keeping a tight control on our spending. With a reduced workforce we can build a smaller, cheaper to run headquarters at no cost to council taxpayers. And, on the same site we want to build some genuinely affordable homes.

“By being creative we can look to reduce spending. For instance, providing support to help keep families together is incredibly positive for the family itself but also avoids the council having to pay for expensive long-term care and other related costs.

“We will also grow our income where we can, including reviewing our fees and charges. However, government cuts will inevitably mean making some tough decisions that will impact on public services, but if we don’t take these now, we will be forced to make even harder decisions later.”

The council's Future Ealing programme outlines three key priorities the council wants to meet.

These are building more good, genuinely affordable homes, delivering more opportunities and a living income for local people and helping people to be healthier and neighbourhoods to thrive.

The roadshow events are on the following dates at the following locations:

Hanwell Carnival, June 16, Elthorne Park

Greenford Carnival, June 30, Ravenor Park

Acton Carnival, July 14, Acton Park

Ealing Jazz Festival, July 28 and 29, Walpole Park

London Mela, August 19, Southall Park

Talk Future Ealing will also be visiting ward forums across the borough over the next year.

You can also join the discussion online at https://futureealing.stickyworld.com/room/presentation?roomid=4#landing/home