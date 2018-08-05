Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing Council has been ordered to think again about proposals to close Pitshanger Library as we know it, after an impassioned backlash from local residents and businesses.

The council agreed earlier this month not to renew the lease on the library in Pitshanger Lane and to look at moving the library to a different location, possibly to be run by community volunteers.

It's just one of a large number of community centres, children's centres, libraries and schools that could be sold off, redeveloped or relocated to help the council make savings in the wake of huge government grant cuts.

But residents and businesses have clubbed together to gather more than 2,000 signatures on a petition calling for the council to think again whilst Conservative councillors demanded the decision be reviewed.

At the council's overview and scrutiny committee on Thursday, August 2, Conservative councillor Seema Kumar said: "This is a much-loved library in an award-winning high street.

"Some 100,000 people use it each year and the number of books being loaned out has gone up from 44,000 to 47,000.

"Closing the library would be a terrible loss.

"People haven't been consulted on closing it and why was the library refurbished recently if it is to be closed?"

Council leader Julian Bell said Cllr Kumar was wrong to say the council was closing the library as it will look to find an alternative location and a community partner to run it.

(Image: TMS)

He said early stage discussions had been held with St Barnabas Church and the Brentham Club to see if they might consider housing the library.

He added: "Somebody has to balance the books in this place, we've still got £57m in cuts to find and it's no easy task."

John Martin of Pitshanger Traders' Association gave a passionate speech on behalf of businesses in Pitshanger Lane.

He said: "Pitshanger Lane was recognised in the Great British High Street Awards for its community.

"The library is at the heart of the community, a place where people can meet to read and learn and study, to get advice and even, guess what, borrow books.

"I've had many letters from local children asking us to save their library because it's a part of their life, and that's a fact to be treasured in the digital online age."

He added that the rent was only 16% of the cost of running the library so he would "question whether a full detailed review has been made to see where savings can be made".

The committee expressed concern at the decision and demanded officers draw up another report to be presented to the council's cabinet outlining the options and financial cases in more detail so that another public discussion can be had before a final decision is made.

What other properties could face changes?

The council is also working alongside the developer British Land to move the Ealing Central Library to a new, modern space within Ealing Broadway Shopping Centre, close to the current location.

It says the new library will offer greater access to digital and self-service facilities, accommodate roughly 40,000 books and provide a range of study areas.

It will be designed to enable the space to be used flexibly in a variety of ways, including for events, activities and adult learning classes.

The council also plans to review the use of four other libraries - Hanwell, Perivale, Greenford and Wood End.

Plans to sell off the Cornucopia Building in Spikesbridge Park, Southall, Verona Terrace Car Park in Norwood Green, Southall, and 15 Florence Road, Ealing are also being considered.

Many other council sites including children's centres, car parks and community centres are being considered for co-location or development - where services would be placed in the same building or where affordable housing would be built alongside existing council facilities.

These include Ealing Town Hall, the Michael Flanders Centre in Acton, the Young Adults Centre in Southall, Northolt Grange Community centre, the Limes in Merrick Road, Southall, Dame Gertrude Hostel in Castlebar Road, St Anne's School and Wood End Library.

It is part of an overall strategy the council says will help to meet community needs more effectively as well as saving cash.