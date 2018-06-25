Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ealing Council has set up a new website to help its EU citizens understand their rights in the run up to Brexit.

It's part of the council's promise to protect people from across the European Union living in the borough.

Ealing is home to 55,000 people from other countries in the EU whom the council says have been left uncertain about their rights following the EU referendum which took place on June 23, 2016.

Following the second anniversary of the vote, it has produced a web page explaining the current position and links to further information.

Council leader Julian Bell said: “In April 2018, Ealing councillors voted to support all EU citizens in the borough and wants to assure them that they are valued and welcome in Ealing.

“The council continues to apply pressure to the government and has written asking it to guarantee EU citizens’ rights, in the event of a hard Brexit, or any other circumstances. The council has also asked the government to give all UK citizens the final say on any Brexit deal.

“I have also written to the Home Secretary, Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, urging reconsideration of the decision to levy a charge of £65 per person for the process of registration for EU citizens.

"While for some this is an affordable amount, for very many at the lower end of the income range, this will be a sizeable portion of their disposable income, particularly so for families who will have to pay for multiple applications.”

The full impact of Brexit upon EU Citizens living in the UK will not be known until the negotiations between the UK and the EU are completed. Individual circumstances will vary and residents affected by Brexit may benefit from seeking independent legal advice.

To find an immigration advisor or solicitor near you who can provide independent legal advice, visit The Immigration Law Practitioners’ Association (ILPA) or the Law Society.

To view current information on the position for EU citizens in Ealing, click here.