A new parkour facility could be built within Ealing's Lammas Park as part of the council's commitment to improving facilities for young people in the borough.

The proposed sporting area, which would be located near the tennis courts, has been designed so it “fits into the park visually” using a combination of natural materials and landscaping.

Ealing Council's investment in parkour, an activity which involves participants moving through an area using various obstacles, is part of its work towards improving facilities for young people.

If approved, the Lammas Park development would reportedly provide a “safer environment for users” and encourage spectators to enjoy watching the activities on display.

Speaking about the parkour facility, which is out for public consultation until Friday (March 9), an Ealing Council spokesman said the park would help foster “mutual respect”.

He said: “Our approach to designing the parkour area is to integrate the facility into the community.

“[This would] provide a safer environment for users and to encourage spectators to enjoy watching the skills and dedication on display.

“This helps to foster understanding and mutual respect, breaking down barriers between parkour users/ park users/ young people and the wider community.”

The noise levels generated by parkour would reportedly be similar to the existing tennis courts.

The public is being consulted on the proposals until Friday (March 9).

To have your say on the facility, click here .

