Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeless woman who has been complaining for several years that Ealing Council has failed to carry out its statutory duty to house her and her two daughters has received £1,000 in compensation.

The legal win for the anonymous resident, know as 'Miss F' comes after the Ombudsman ruled in her favour, stating the council "wrongly told the complainant it had ended its homelessness duty to her."

According to the independent regulatory body, the woman was unable to apply for social housing because Ealing Council failed to consider the complainant and her two daughter's situation as "urgent".

What followed was years of official complaints, homelessness applications, six months living in a hotel room and even an eviction.

"We have issued a full and unreserved apology to Miss F and have permanently rehoused Miss F within our borough," a council spokesman told getwestlondon .

It was added that she has been fully compensated for "any distress that was caused".

(Image: iStockphoto)

Incorrect house banding

According to the Ombudsman which independently investigates service failure complaints, Miss F was wrongly categorised in the least urgent homelessness bracket - Band D instead of Band B which includes people in "urgent need" of moving.

This meant she was unable to bid for social housing despite being on the housing register since 2008 and making two homelessness applications.

However when Miss F's latest homelessness application was successful five years later, Ealing Council wrongly moved her along with her two daughters and partner into temporary accommodation rented by a housing association - not the permanent private home she believed she was being given.

It was later discovered that Ealing Council was mistaken in telling Miss F it no longer needed to provide statutory duty to house her and her family.

Despite Miss F wrongly being placed in temporary accommodation, her efforts to move her family into council housing were also rejected due to Ealing Council's failure to amend her status from Band D.

A council response she received read: "the council is satisfied that you are now suitably housed in private rented accommodation. This accommodation is not temporary accommodation.

"As somebody who is suitable housed in private rented accommodation, Band D accurately reflects your current housing circumstances."

Eviction

Two years after complaining twice to Ealing Council, Miss F was threatened with eviction after the housing association contacted the council "asking for the property back" - forcing Miss F and her young family out of accommodation once more, resulting in a third homelessness application and another formal complaint.

Miss F complained to the Ombudsman last summer, resulting in Ealing Council admitting fault, apologising to Miss F and agreeing to compensate and rehouse her.

"The issues Miss F complain about go back to 2013. But her complaint was ongoing over several years, culminating in the eviction in 2017," the Ombudsman ruled.

It was concluded this spring that Ealing Council and the housing association wrongly categorised Miss F in Band D and the council officer failed to amend the recordings as he "did not realise the implications of this for Miss F’s homelessness".

"Because of this fault, the council did not allow Miss F, from 2014, to bid on two properties where she would have been successful," the Ombudsman said.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

'Distress, frustration and uncertainty'

"Its complaint responses in February 2015, April and May 2016 and July and August 2017 wrongly told Miss F she was not in temporary accommodation.

"The council wrongly told Miss F she needed to make a fresh homelessness application after it evicted her from the temporary accommodation.

"My view is the council’s faults will have led Miss F to some avoidable distress, frustration and uncertainty about whether things might have been different but for the fault," it continued.

"From June until around December 2017 Miss F and her family were in a self-contained hotel room - the Council’s view is this accommodation was suitable.

"Miss F also had to deal with multiple complaints, an eviction process, a move and a fresh homeless application."

Apologies and compensation

Following the Ombudsman's ruling that Ealing Council failed to provide statuary duty to Miss F, it agreed to compensate her £750 for distress and £250 for "time and trouble".

In response, an Ealing Council spokesman told getwestlondon : "We have issued a full and unreserved apology to Miss F. We have permanently rehoused Miss F within our borough.

"We have also compensated her the recommended amount for her time and any distress that was caused.

"We have looked at our current processes to ensure that this does not happen going forward."