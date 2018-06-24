There was heavy traffic near Ealing Common on Sunday afternoon (June 24) following a crash in Uxbridge Road.

Uxbridge Road was closed in both directions between Hanger Lane (North Circular Road), Ealing Common and The Broadway following a collision shortly after 12.30pm.

According to traffic information services Inrix "multiple ambulances have been seen making there way to the scene."

Drivers are warned of heavy traffic and tailbacks up to Chiswick roundabout.

A string of bus routes have also been affected by the incident and the 12, 207 427, 483 and 607 bus are all currently on diversion.

According to TfL traffic is slow on the North Circular Road in both directions, north and southbound, towards Uxbridge Road.

Motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from this incident in our blog below.