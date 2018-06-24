There was heavy traffic near Ealing Common on Sunday afternoon (June 24) following a crash in Uxbridge Road.
Uxbridge Road was closed in both directions between Hanger Lane (North Circular Road), Ealing Common and The Broadway following a collision shortly after 12.30pm.
According to traffic information services Inrix "multiple ambulances have been seen making there way to the scene."
Drivers are warned of heavy traffic and tailbacks up to Chiswick roundabout.
A string of bus routes have also been affected by the incident and the 12, 207 427, 483 and 607 bus are all currently on diversion.
According to TfL traffic is slow on the North Circular Road in both directions, north and southbound, towards Uxbridge Road.
Motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.
Two arrested after suspected stolen vehicle involved in crash
Two men have been arrested after a suspected stolen vehicle was involved in a two-car crash near Ealing Common this afternoon.
Three men in hospital and two arrests following two -car Uxbridge Road crash
Three men are in hospital, two of whom have been arrested, following a two-car crash by Ealing Common this afternoon.
Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called to the collision in Uxbridge Road at 12.15pm.
Two cars had collided at the scene, the male driver of one of the vehicles was rushed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were both arrested following the incident.
The 45-year-old driver of the second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, drink driving and other traffic offences after initially fleeing the scene. The 40-year-old male passenger was arrested on suspicion of allowing to be carried.
Both the driver and the passenger of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Multi-car crash
According to Metropolitan Police the crash near Ealing Common involved at least two vehicles. A full statement about the incident will be issued shortly.
Bus routes affected
The following buses are on diversion following a crash by Ealing Common this afternoon.
Heavy traffic following Uxbridge Road crash
Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays around Uxbridge Road this afternoon following a crash by Ealing Common. The road is closed in both directions between Gunnersbury Avenue and The Broadway following the collison which happened at around 12.30pm. There are tailbacks and delays affecting traffic in North Circular Road and up to Chiswick Roundabout.