The owner of an Ealing Common restaurant which suffered a freak gas explosion - blowing all the windows out in a sudden loud bang - has thanked the community for "rallying around" him and his staff.

Alex Wrethman, owner of the Charlotte's Place group of restaurants, has spoken of his upset after the "horrible" incident, which left acting head chef Will Dean badly injured.

More than 100 people were evacuated in St Matthew's Road, off Ealing Common, on Thursday, March 29 after the explosion, which came from the ground floor kitchen of Charlotte's Place.

Mr Wrethman, who began his hospitality career as a pot-wash at the restaurant aged 15, said: "The emergency services were great, our neighbours were great - making cups of tea - it was like in war times the way the community was rallying together.

"There was pretty severe damage to the kitchen, the equipment, all the windows at the front blew out and some doors.

"I've been worried about Will and the rest of the staff, it's been a shock for them.

"All in all it was a horrible occurrence but in some ways it was nice to be reminded that we're part of a caring neighbourhood, and we were lucky to have two wonderful doctors in the restaurant at the time who helped out."

Mr Dean, 22, who was transferred to a specialist burns unit after the explosion, was discharged from hospital on Friday (April 6) and is recuperating at home.

An initial assessment by London Fire Brigade diagnosed the cause of the blast as an exploding gas canister, but it "could be a while" before the official conclusion as to what caused the incident is given.

Mr Wrethman said: "We're still going through the motions with insurance, but we know it wasn't the gas mains or an appliance.

"It's going to be a while before we reopen.

"The demand on me with what's happened has been ridiculous, I haven't had the chance to see (Will) in person yet, my main concern is for Will and hoping he makes a full recovery."

Working his way up from the bottom, owner Alex trained as a chef before taking over the restaurant - which now boasts two AA rosettes and has been named in the Top 10 Best British Restaurants in London.

Mr Wrethman added: "I'm hoping our customers are not too disappointed - our reservations team contacted everybody offering to move their bookings to another restaurant in the group.

"I think they've been wonderful and understanding - we've had lots of messages of support for the business and for Will which is nice, and I'm really grateful that we're part of this community.

"I've been involved with the restaurant for 22 years in total - it's quite upsetting - I've never had anybody injured in the business with more than a cut, so I've never had that from an emotional point of view.

"I have a lot of memories in that place and I think a lot of people who visit it do too."

Charlotte's Place is one of a group of three restaurants, including Charlotte's W5 in Ealing Broadway and Charlotte's Bistro in Chiswick.

